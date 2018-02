BRIEF-Telenor announces commercial launch of WG2

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa:

* WORKING GROUP TWO READIES COMMERCIAL LAUNCH

* ‍SWEDISH MOBILE VIRTUAL NETWORK OPERATOR VIMLA IS FIRST COMMERCIAL CUSTOMER OF PLATFORM​

* ‍WORKING GROUP TWO (WG2) WAS ANNOUNCED IN OCTOBER AS AN OFFSPRING FROM TELENOR GROUP, WHICH SET OUT TO RADICALLY ENHANCE INNOVATION CAPACITY OF MOBILE INDUSTRY​

* ‍PLATFORM FORMS A SOFTWARE LAYER ON TOP OF EXISTING CORE TELCO SYSTEM, WHICH ENABLES SPEEDY SERVICE INNOVATION DIRECTLY IN NETWORK BY MAKING MOBILE TELEPHONY PROGRAMMABLE​