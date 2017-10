Sept 20 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Telenor to complete the divestment of its interests in Veon

* Commenced an offering of 90 million of common shares in Veon Ltd in form of common shares listed on Euronext Amsterdam and ADSs

* Says price at which Telenor will sell common shares and ADSs has not yet been determined

* Currently owns approximately 346.7 million ADSs, which represents 19.7 per cent of Veon's total outstanding common shares