Oct 2 (Reuters) - Telia Company AB

* Telia company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in MegaFon

* Telia ‍announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors of approximately 35 million shares in MegaFon​

* Telia says ‍BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners for placing​