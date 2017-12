Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc:

* TELLURIAN ANNOUNCES INTENT TO DEVELOP THREE PIPELINES AS PART OF A TELLURIAN PIPELINE NETWORK

* TELLURIAN SAYS DRIFTWOOD PIPELINE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN-SERVICE MID-2021, ADDITIONAL 2 PIPELINES ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE IN-SERVICE BY END OF 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)