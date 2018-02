Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tellza Inc:

* TELLZA - GOT NOTICE FROM CANADA REVENUE AGENCY THAT IT PROPOSES TO DENY HST INPUT TAX CREDITS CLAIMED BY CO IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT $12.4 MILLION​

* TELLZA INC - ‍CRA HAS ALSO ADVISED THAT IT PROPOSES TO LEVY A PENALTY AGAINST CO EQUAL TO 25% OF AMOUNT OF ITCS DENIED​

* TELLZA INC - ‍CRA ISSUED NOTICE WITH PROPOSAL TO DENY ITCS AS A RESULT OF AN HST AUDIT BY CRA FOR PERIOD FROM JAN 2015 TO OCT 2016​