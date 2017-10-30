FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telus International to acquire Xavient Information Systems
2017年10月30日 / 中午12点16分 / 更新于 1 天内

BRIEF-Telus International to acquire Xavient Information Systems

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Telus Corp

* Telus International to acquire xavient information systems

* Telus Corp - ‍transaction will be financed primarily from Telus International credit facilities and Telus International shares​

* Telus Corp - total consideration for deal, including purchase of remaining interest, is estimated to be approximately US$250 million​

* Telus Corp - ‍under agreement Telus International will initially acquire a 65% majority interest in Xavient​

* Telus Corp - ‍ under agreement Telus International will have right to acquire remaining interest on or before December 31, 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

