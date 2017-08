June 12 (Reuters) - TEMENOS GROUP AG:

* ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF ITS 2016 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME‍​

* REACHED ITS STATED OBJECTIVE OF REPURCHASING UP TO CHF 99 MILLION (C. USD 100 MILLION) OF TEMENOS SHARES

* IN TOTAL, 1,365,071 REGISTERED SHARES OF COMPANY BOUGHT BACK (1.96% OF SHARE CAPITAL) AT AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF CHF 72.53 Source text - bit.ly/2tbfDaJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)