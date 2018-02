Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd:

* TEN, LTD. ANNOUNCES LONG TERM CHARTERS FOR SEVEN PANAMAX TANKERS

* TEN LTD - ANNOUNCED CHARTER EXTENSION FOR SEVEN PANAMAX TANKERS, FOR AN AVERAGE OF 24 MONTHS, TO A STATE OIL CONCERN

* TEN LTD - CHARTERS WHICH ALL INCORPORATE PROFIT SHARING PROVISIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE MINIMUM GROSS REVENUES OF OVER $70 MILLION