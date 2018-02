Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc:

* TEN PEAKS COFFEE COMPANY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CFO

* SAYS SHERRY TRYSSENAAR, COMPANY‘S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, IS RETIRING EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018

* ‍COMPANY IS COMMENCING A SEARCH TO FILL CFO ROLE​