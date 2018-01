BRIEF-Tenax Therapeutics Announces Plan To Develop Levosimendan For A Pulmonary Hypertension Indication With No FDA Approved Therapies

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tenax Therapeutics Inc:

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO DEVELOP LEVOSIMENDAN FOR A PULMONARY HYPERTENSION INDICATION WITH NO FDA APPROVED THERAPIES

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS - PHASE 2 TRIAL TO INVESTIGATE LEVOSIMENDAN IN PULMONARY HYPERTENSION-WHO GROUP 2 PATIENTS WITH PRESERVED EJECTION FRACTION

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO INITIATE PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PH-HFPEF PATIENTS IN EARLY PART OF Q3 OF 2018

* TENAX THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PRE-IND MEETING IS SCHEDULED WITH FDA TO DISCUSS DEVELOPMENT OF LEVOSIMENDAN IN PH-HFPEF IN COMING MONTHS​