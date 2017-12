BRIEF-Tencent, Jd.Com And Vipshop Announce Equity Investment And Business Cooperation

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Jd.Com Inc:

* TENCENT, JD.COM AND VIPSHOP ANNOUNCE EQUITY INVESTMENT AND BUSINESS COOPERATION

* ‍TENCENT AND JD.COM WILL INVEST AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY $863 MILLION IN CASH IN VIPSHOP AT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION​

* JD.COM - ‍TENCENT, JD.COM WILL SUBSCRIBE FOR NEWLY ISSUED CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF VIPSHOP IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT $604 MILLION AND ABOUT $259 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE $65.40 PER CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE, EQUIVALENT TO $13.08 /ADS OF VIPSHOP, 5 OF WHICH REPRESENT 1 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARE​