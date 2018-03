BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare ‍Board Modifying Bylaws To Reduce Threshold Required To Request Special Meeting

March 5 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET HEALTHCARE CORP - ‍BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍INITIATIVES INCLUDE MODIFYING BYLAWS TO REDUCE THRESHOLD REQUIRED TO REQUEST A SPECIAL MEETING TO 25% OF SHARES​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5​

* TENET HEALTHCARE - ‍BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES​, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: