BRIEF-Tenet Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS $1.40 From Continuing Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp:

* TENET REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $2.28 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 TO $1.07 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.49 TO $0.69 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 TO $1.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $17.9 BILLION TO $18.3 BILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $4.45 BILLION TO $4.65 BILLION

* ‍TENET‘S SAME-HOSPITAL EXCHANGE ADMISSIONS WERE 4,857 IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 0.2 PERCENT FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍SAME-HOSPITAL EXCHANGE OUTPATIENT VISITS WERE 51,451 IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 15.2 PERCENT FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES $‍4,978​ MILLION VERSUS $4,860 MILLION

* DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS LOWERED BY $274 MILLION

* TENET - SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS RANGING FROM A LOSS OF $0.10 TO EARNINGS OF $0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.12, REVENUE VIEW $4.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* TENET HEALTHCARE - IN QUARTER, CO RECORDED $99 MILLION AFTER-TAX CHARGE PRIMARILY RELATED TO WRITE-DOWN OF ASSETS HELD FOR SALE IN CHICAGO & EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.02, REVENUE VIEW $18.29 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $4.87 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: