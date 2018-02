BRIEF-Tennant Co Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.34

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* TENNANT COMPANY REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.20

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.70 TO $1.90

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6.6 TO 9.7 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.07 BILLION TO $1.1 BILLION

* Q4 SALES ROSE 31.9 PERCENT TO $279.3 MILLION

* ‍Q4 LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.18​

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $30 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS INCLUDED SPECIAL ITEMS THAT REDUCED EARNINGS BY A TOTAL OF $12.8 MILLION, OR $0.52 PER SHARE

* ‍EXPECTS 2018 FULL YEAR REPORTED EARNINGS ON AN AS-ADJUSTED BASIS IN RANGE OF $1.80 TO $2.00 PER SHARE​

* TENNANT - INCURRED PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX CHARGE OF $2.4 MILLION, OR $0.13 PER SHARE, ON ESTIMATED IMPACTS OF U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34, REVENUE VIEW $262.1 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: