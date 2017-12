Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tennant Co:

* TENNANT COMPANY CONFIRMS PRIMESTONE CAPITAL LLP STAKE IN COMPANY

* TENNANT - “BOARD AND MANAGEMENT TEAM REMAIN SUPPORTIVE OF COMPANY‘S STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN”

* TENNANT - CO, BOARD WILL “CAREFULLY EVALUATE” PRIMESTONE‘S VIEWS AS FILED BY PRIMESTONE CAPITAL IN SCHEDULE 13D WITH U.S. SEC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: