FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tenneco Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月27日 / 中午12点15分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Tenneco Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Tenneco Inc

* Tenneco reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.45

* Q3 revenue $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.23 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.67

* Sees q4 revenue up about 7 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tenneco inc- ‍on a constant currency basis, total revenue increased 6% to $2.223 billion in quarter​

* tenneco-‍in q4, co sees y-o-y revenue growth about 7%, or 3% in constant currency, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 1%​

* Tenneco inc - ‍for fy, co sees revenue growth of about 7%, in constant currency 6%, outpacing estimated light vehicle industry production growth of 2%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below