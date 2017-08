July 13 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp:

* Teradata acquires San Diego-based start-up stackiq to strengthen teradata everywhere and intellicloud capabilities

* Teradata Corp - ‍terms of acquisition agreement were not disclosed​

* Teradata corp says ‍Teradata will now own Stackiq's unique IP that automates and accelerates software deployment across large clusters of servers​