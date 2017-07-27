BRIEF-Teradata Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

July 27 (Reuters) - Teradata Corp

* Teradata reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $513 million versus i/b/e/s view $520.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.22 to $1.27

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share about $0.26 to $0.31

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.22 excluding items

* Q2 loss per share $0.03

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.095 billion to $2.14 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp - ‍teradata intends to repurchase up to $300 million of its shares in second half of year​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradata corp says intends to repurchase up to $300 million of additional shares of its stock in second half of year

* Teradata corp says shares will be purchased with cash from u.s. Operations as well as teradata's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: