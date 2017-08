BRIEF-Teradyne reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

July 26 (Reuters) - Teradyne Inc

* Teradyne reports strong revenue and earnings growth in second quarter and first half 2017

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.90 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue $697 million versus I/B/E/S view $683.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39 to $0.46

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $455 million to $485 million

* Sees Q3 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.35 to $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $456.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teradyne Inc - post Q2, expect normal seasonal pattern of slowing mobile device test shipments in semiconductor test and continued 50 pct plus growth at Universal Robots Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: