Feb 23 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* TERANGA GOLD REPORTS Q4 AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH PIPELINE PROVIDES CLEAR PATH TOWARDS MID-TIER PRODUCTION STATUS

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05

* QTRLY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $938/OZ SOLD VERSUS $1,049/OZ SOLD

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.17 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: