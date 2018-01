Jan 10 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - GOLD PRODUCTION OF 233,267 OUNCES IN 2017

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - FORECASTING GOLD PRODUCTION AT SABODALA OF BETWEEN 210,000 AND 225,000 OUNCES OF GOLD IN 2018

* TERANGA GOLD CORP - ‍FIVE-YEAR PROFILE FOR SABODALA ESTIMATES FREE CASH FLOW OF $230 MILLION BETWEEN 2018 AND 2022

* TERANGA GOLD EXCEEDS 2017 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE AND DELIVERS RECORD OUNCES; PROVIDES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE