July 19 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp:

* Teranga Gold increases Sabodala's reserve base to 2.7 million ounces: adds more than 400,000 ounces of gold and improves five-year production and cash flow profile

* Teranga Gold Corp - ‍Sabodala expected to produce 200,000+ open pit ounces annually through 2022​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: