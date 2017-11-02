BRIEF-Teranga Gold reports Q3 ‍earnings per share of $0.10​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Teranga Gold Corp
* Teranga Gold reports third quarter results; on track to meet full year production and cost guidance
* Qtrly earnings per share of $0.10
* Teranga Gold Corp - qtrly gold production of 50,873 ounces was 3 percent higher than prior year quarter, with 165,333 ounces of gold produced year-to-date
* Teranga Gold Corp - on track to achieve 2017 guidance
* Teranga Gold Corp - qtrly revenue $61 million versus $60.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S