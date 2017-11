Oct 31 (Reuters) - Ternium SA:

* Ternium announces third quarter and first nine months of 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $2.5 billion

* Ternium SA qtrly ‍earnings per ADS $0.99​

* Ternium SA - ‍full-quarter consolidation of Ternium Brasil in Q4 2017 will have sequentially increasing effect on co’s shipments​

* Ternium SA - ‍anticipates lower operating income in Q4 of year compared to Q3 2017​

* Ternium SA - ‍company expects revenue per ton to decrease in Q4​