FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Corp announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group
#半岛局势
#中美贸易
#路透精英汇
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
半岛局势
朝鲜地图透露向关岛附近水域发射导弹的详细计划
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
时事要闻
特朗普授权调查中国知识产权操作 游说团体吁谨慎行事
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
国际财经
特朗普启动NAFTA重新谈判 料引起与汽车行业的矛盾
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月14日 / 中午12点18分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Corp announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra Firma Capital Corporation announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Private placement for gross proceeds of $3.25 million through sale of 5 million units at a purchase price of $0.65 per unit​

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Upon closing of private placement, Terra Firma will appoint Jerry Patava, Great Gulf's chief executive officer to its board

* Terra Firma Capital - ‍Annually, Great Gulf will have right to propose one individual for nomination and election to Terra Firma's board of directors​

* Terra Firma Capital Corp - ‍Net proceeds of offering are expected to be used for general and corporate purposes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below