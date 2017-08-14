BRIEF-Terra Firma Capital Corp announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group

1 分钟阅读
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Terra Firma Capital Corp
* Terra Firma Capital Corporation announces private placement and strategic alliance with Great Gulf Group
* Terra Firma Capital Corp - Private placement for gross proceeds of $3.25 million through sale of 5 million units at a purchase price of $0.65 per unit
* Terra Firma Capital Corp - Upon closing of private placement, Terra Firma will appoint Jerry Patava, Great Gulf's chief executive officer to its board
* Terra Firma Capital - Annually, Great Gulf will have right to propose one individual for nomination and election to Terra Firma's board of directors
* Terra Firma Capital Corp - Net proceeds of offering are expected to be used for general and corporate purposes