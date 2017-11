Nov 14 (Reuters) - Terra Firma Capital Corp

* Terra firma capital corporation announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

* Proposes to purchase from time to time over next 12 months up to an aggregate of 4.3 million shares, being about 10% of public float​

* Purchases under renewed NCIB may commence through TSX-V on November 16, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)