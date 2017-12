BRIEF-Terraform Global Extends Termination Date Of Merger Agreement To March 6, 2018

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc:

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL EXTENDS TERMINATION DATE OF MERGER AGREEMENT TO MARCH 6, 2018

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL INC - HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO EXTEND TERMINATION DATE UNDER AGREEMENT AND PLAN OF MERGER ENTERED WITH BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL INC - TERMINATION DATE UNDER AGREEMENT EXTENDS FROM DECEMBER 6, 2017 TO MARCH 6, 2018

* TERRAFORM GLOBAL INC - CLOSING OF MERGER IS CURRENTLY ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR NO LATER THAN DECEMBER 29, 2017