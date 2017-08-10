FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 天前
BRIEF-Terraform Global- Parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which settles Aldridge litigation for $20 mln ​
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日 / 晚上9点05分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Terraform Global- Parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which settles Aldridge litigation for $20 mln ​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global- ‍on July 21, parties to litigation executed stipulation of settlement, which will settle Aldridge litigation for amount of $20 million ​

* Terraform Global Inc - ‍settlement amount will be paid out of proceeds from insurance policies covering company's officers and directors - SEC filing​

* Terraform Global-on July 25,court authorized distribution of notice of settlement to current stockholders,stayed all non-settlement-related proceedings​

* Terraform Global Inc - ‍final settlement hearing is scheduled to occur on October 10, 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vJC384) Further company coverage:

