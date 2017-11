Nov 27 (Reuters) - Terraform Power Inc:

* TERRAFORM POWER ANNOUNCES PROPOSED AGGREGATE $1 BILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* TERRAFORM POWER INC - SENIOR NOTES TO BE ISSUED IN ONE OR MORE SERIES WILL HAVE MATURITIES UP TO ABOUT 10 YEARS​

* TERRAFORM POWER - UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM IN FULL EXISTING $950 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2023​