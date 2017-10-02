FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in Q2
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月2日 / 晚上8点47分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in Q2

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc

* TerraForm Power-‍fleet performance continued to be impacted in q2 by lower than expected solar fleet availability, lower than average solar resource​

* TerraForm Power-says ‍on track to satisfy conditions to closing Brookfield deal; expect to close transaction in early Q4 - presentation slides

* TerraForm Power- continues to believe that co on track to achieve FY 2017 estimate ranges communicated on Aug 1, except for net loss

* TerraForm Power sees FY net loss in a range of $160 million - $180 million Source: (bit.ly/2ki7FgJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below