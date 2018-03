BRIEF-TerraForm Power SHR Loss For Qtr Ended Dec 31, 2017 Was $1.02

March 8 (Reuters) - TerraForm Power Inc:

* TERRAFORM POWER INC - REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MILLION VERSUS $135 MILLION - SEC FILING

* TERRAFORM POWER INC - NET‍​ LOSS FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, WAS $141 MILLION VERSUS NET LOSS OF $135 MILLION

* TERRAFORM POWER INC - ADJUSTED REVENUE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MILLION VERSUS $140 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016

* TERRAFORM POWER INC - NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02