Jan 26 (Reuters) - Terravest Capital Inc:

* TERRAVEST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF MAXFIELD GROUP INC.

* TERRAVEST CAPITAL INC - DEAL FOR $21.0 MILLION

* TERRAVEST CAPITAL INC - ‍TERRAVEST WILL ACQUIRE MAXFIELD USING EXISTING CASH AND CREDIT FACILITIES​