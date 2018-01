BRIEF-Tesaro Says Anaphylactic Shock, Other Hypersensitivity Reactions Reported For Varubi Injectable Emulsion

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Tesaro Inc:

* TESARO ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO THE U.S. PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR VARUBI (ROLAPITANT) INJECTABLE EMULSION

* TESARO INC - CHANGES TO LABELING INCLUDE MODIFICATIONS TO CONTRAINDICATIONS, WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, AND ADVERSE REACTIONS SECTIONS

* TESARO - ANAPHYLAXIS, ANAPHYLACTIC SHOCK HAVE BEEN REPORTED FOR VARUBI INJECTABLE EMULSION POSTMARKETING SETTING, SOME REQUIRING HOSPITALIZATION

* TESARO - OTHER “SERIOUS” HYPERSENSITIVITY REACTIONS HAVE ALSO BEEN REPORTED FOR VARUBI INJECTABLE EMULSION POSTMARKETING SETTING

* TESARO - MOST REACTIONS HAVE OCCURRED DURING OR SOON AFTER INFUSION OF VARUBI INJECTABLE EMULSION AND WITHIN FIRST FEW MINUTES OF ADMINISTRATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: