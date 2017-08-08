BRIEF-Tesco reports Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.25 excluding items

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tesco Corp

* Tesco corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.25 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.26

* Q2 revenue $40.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $40.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash levels are expected to remain approximately flat over Q2

* Tesco corp says in Q3 of 2017, expect overall revenue to increase sequentially primarily from growth in tubular services and new product sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: