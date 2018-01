Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* TESLA SAYS ON TRACK WITH PREVIOUS PROJECTIONS FOR ACHIEVING INCREASED MODEL 3 PRODUCTION RATES PROVIDED EARLIER THIS MONTH- TECHCRUNCH, CITING STATEMENT

* TESLA SAYS TO ITS KNOWLEDGE, THERE HAS NOT BEEN A SAFETY CONCERN IN FIELD RELATED TO MODEL 3 BATTERIES OVER 6 MONTHS OF MODEL 3 PRODUCTION-TECHCRUNCH Source tcrn.ch/2BuCsKf