18 天前
BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico
2017年7月18日 / 晚上8点42分 / 18 天前

BRIEF-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Tesoro Corp

* Reg-Tesoro to begin operating in Mexico

* Tesoro Corp says reached a definitive agreement with Petróleos Mexicanos for terminaling and transportation services in Mexico

* Final agreement with Pemex has now been signed and Tesoro will soon begin to move products in country through this arrangement

* Tesoro Corp - Plans to integrate supply to Mexico with its west coast refining and logistics system and market products in country under Arco Brand

* Tesoro Corp says agreement will enable Tesoro to supply transportation fuels in Mexican States of Sonora and baja california Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

