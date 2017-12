BRIEF-Tessera Reaches Global Settlement With Broadcom

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Xperi Corp:

* TESSERA REACHES GLOBAL SETTLEMENT WITH BROADCOM

* TESSERA TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ANNOUNCED THAT IT AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH BROADCOM, AMONG OTHERS

* TESSERA SAYS IN CONJUNCTION WITH SETTLEMENT, BROADCOM ENTERED INTO NEW MULTI-YEAR PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH TESSERA

* TESSERA SAYS LICENSE AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UPFRONT PAYMENT IN Q4 OF 2017

* TESSERA SAYS LICENSE AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR RECURRING QUARTERLY PAYMENTS BEGINNING IN Q1 OF 2018

* TESSERA SAYS OTHER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENTS ARE CONFIDENTIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: