BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma says getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients
2017年9月18日 / 中午12点10分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma says getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc:

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a clinical trial application to initiate phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍Tetra expects to be on time with its previously announced schedule with development of ppp001​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

