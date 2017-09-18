BRIEF-Tetra Bio-Pharma to file for CTA to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Tetra Bio Pharma Inc

* Tetra Bio-Pharma getting ready to file a Clinical Trial Application to initiate Phase 3 clinical trial on terminal cancer patients in the coming weeks

* Tetra Bio Pharma - ‍ with filing of Clinical Trial Application, co expects to be on time with previously announced schedule with development of PPP001​

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍ restructured its investors and public relation functions to integrate them with marketing and communication functions​

* Tetra Bio Pharma Inc - ‍ Edward Miller is leaving corporation effective as of Sept 18​