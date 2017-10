Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech awarded $356 million FAA navigation technical assistance contract

* Tetra Tech- ‍been awarded a $356 million single-award contract to provide engineering and technical support services to Federal Aviation Administration​

* Tetra Tech Inc - contract to be for 5 years ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)