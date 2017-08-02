BRIEF-Tetra Tech Q3 earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tetra Tech Inc

* Tetra Tech reports third quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q4 2017 earnings per share $0.60 to $0.62 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.12 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.52

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.0 billion to $2.02 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $685 million

* Sees Q4 revenue $500 million to $520 million

* Q3 revenue view $535.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tetra Tech Inc - quarter end ‍record backlog of $2.53 billion, up 12% Y/Y​