BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group FY Fair Value Net Income Rises To 171.3 Million Dollars

Feb 27 (Reuters) - TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD:

* FY FULLY DILUTED NAV PER SHARE $21.08 VERSUS $20.01 YEAR AGO

* 2017 DIVIDEND PER SHARE $ 0.7

* FY TOTAL REVENUE $ 200.0 MILLION VERSUS $138.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET ASSETS $1.99 BILLION VERSUS $1.93 BILLION YEAR AGO

* INVESTMENT MANAGER REMAINS POSITIVE ON ALLOCATIONS TO CLO EQUITY

* FY FAIR VALUE NET INCOME $171.3 MILLION VERSUS $125.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PLANS TO CONTINUE BUILDING OUT DIRECT INVESTING CAPABILITIES TO FURTHER TAKE ADVANTAGE OF DEAL FLOW