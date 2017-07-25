BRIEF-Tetraphase announces positive top-line results from Phase 3 IGNITE4 Clinical Trial

July 25 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals announces positive top-line results from phase 3 IGNITE4 clinical trial in complicated intra-abdominal infections

* Says IV Eravacycline achieves primary endpoint in second of two pivotal trials in cIAI

* Says proceeding with regulatory submissions in Europe in Q3 2017 and U.S. in Q1 2018

* Says ongoing phase 3 IGNITE3 clinical trial in cUTI expected to complete enrollment early Q4 2017

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - results of IGNITE4 demonstrated statistical non-inferiority of eravacycline to meropenem for primary efficacy endpoint

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - expects to provide update with top-line findings on phase 1 clinical testing of oral formulation of Eravacycline during Q3