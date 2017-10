Oct 16 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS APPOINTS KAM UNNINAYAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍MOST RECENTLY, KAMALAM UNNINAYAR​ SPENT OVER 11 YEARS OVERSEEING FINANCE ORGANIZATIONS AT THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

