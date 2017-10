Oct 4 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals - ‍phase 2 trial in patients with complicated urinary tract infections expected to begin in h1 2018​

* Tetraphase pharmaceuticals presents clinical data from oral eravacycline development program at Idweek 2017

* Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect topline data for ignite3 in q1 of 2018​