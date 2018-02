Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF ITS NDA SUBMISSION FOR ERAVACYCLINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS (CIAI)

* TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF FDA‘S REVIEW OF ERAVACYCLINE NDA IS SET FOR AUGUST 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: