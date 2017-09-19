BRIEF-Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of Austedo tablets for use in Tourette Syndrome in the united states

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of austedo® (deutetrabenazine) tablets for use in tourette syndrome in the united states
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - upon fda approval of austedo® in ts, teva will pay nuvelution a pre-agreed return on its invested capital
* Teva - under terms of agreement, Nuvelution will fund and manage clinical development, driving all operational aspects of Phase III Program
* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - under terms, Teva will lead regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of austedo tablets