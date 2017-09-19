FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of Austedo tablets for use in Tourette Syndrome in the united states
2017年9月19日

BRIEF-Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of Austedo tablets for use in Tourette Syndrome in the united states

1 分钟阅读

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva and Nuvelution Pharma partner to accelerate development of austedo® (deutetrabenazine) tablets for use in tourette syndrome in the united states

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - upon fda approval of austedo® in ts, teva will pay nuvelution a pre-agreed return on its invested capital

* Teva - ‍under terms of agreement, Nuvelution will fund and manage clinical development, driving all operational aspects of Phase III Program​

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd - ‍ under terms, Teva will lead regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of austedo tablets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

