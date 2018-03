March 7 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA ANNOUNCES UPSIZING AND SUCCESSFUL PRICING OF $4.5 BILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES - ‍NOTE OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM A PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AMOUNT OF $3.5 BILLION​

* TEVA - ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BILLION INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS​