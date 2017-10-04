FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate
2017年10月4日 / 下午1点33分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Teva comments on anticipated at-risk U.S. Launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate 40mg/ml and launch of generic Glatiramer Acetate 20mg/ml

* ‍Any launch by Mylan of generic version of Copaxone prior to final resolution of pending patent litigation should be considered “at-risk” launch​

* ‍Early assessment of impact of generic launches to earnings for Q4 ended Dec 31, 2017 is that it could be affected by at least $0.25 cents/share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

