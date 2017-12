Dec 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA PHARM CEO: COMPANY DOES NOT PLAN TO RAISE EQUITY

* TEVA PHARM CEO: WILL USE CASH FLOW TO PAY DOWN DEBT IN COMING YEARS, INITIALLY WILL FOCUS ON BANK DEBT

* TEVA TO CUT 1,700 JOBS IN ISRAEL, CLOSE JERUSALEM MANUFACTURING PLANT BY END OF 2019 -COMPANY OFFICIAL

* TEVA PHARM CEO: REVENUE ON PROFITABLE PRODUCT LINES WON'T BE IMPACTED BY RESTRUCTURING